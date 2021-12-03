Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Shares Down 5.2%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) traded down 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $2.00. 684,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 920% from the average session volume of 67,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95.

About Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

