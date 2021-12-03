Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.52

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.52 and traded as high as C$9.66. Centerra Gold shares last traded at C$9.29, with a volume of 643,712 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CG. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.75 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.30.

The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of C$2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.52.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$277.72 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.15%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

