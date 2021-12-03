ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Short Interest Up 46.5% in November

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,700 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the October 31st total of 233,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 83.6 days.

Shares of AMKYF stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.51. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.18 and a 12 month high of $50.21.

About ABC-Mart,Inc.

ABC-Mart,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. The company develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. It is also involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores.

