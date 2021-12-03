HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $416.90

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 416.90 ($5.45) and traded as high as GBX 429.40 ($5.61). HSBC shares last traded at GBX 429.20 ($5.61), with a volume of 26,470,028 shares changing hands.

HSBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 485 ($6.34) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 480.25 ($6.27).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 414.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 416.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £87.97 billion and a PE ratio of 10.51.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 38,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, for a total transaction of £167,754.02 ($219,171.70).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

