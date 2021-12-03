Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.57

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.57 and traded as high as C$19.90. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$18.86, with a volume of 102,137 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on Dorel Industries from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$623.45 million and a P/E ratio of -14.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$16.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.80.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

