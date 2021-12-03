Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.57

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.57 and traded as high as C$19.90. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$18.86, with a volume of 102,137 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on Dorel Industries from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$623.45 million and a P/E ratio of -14.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$16.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.80.

About Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B)

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

