Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.450-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.60 billion-$6.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.42 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.50.

NYSE TPR opened at $40.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.65. Tapestry has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tapestry stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,870 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Tapestry worth $49,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

