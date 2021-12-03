Express (NYSE:EXPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Express (NYSE:EXPR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Express had a negative return on equity of 5,411.93% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share.

EXPR opened at $3.88 on Friday. Express has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Express stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 1,827.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,392 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of Express worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 57.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Express

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

