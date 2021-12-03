JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Issues Earnings Results

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ JOAN opened at $9.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03. JOANN has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JOAN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays cut JOANN from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JOANN has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

In other JOANN news, SVP Robert Will bought 9,500 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOAN. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in JOANN by 2,122.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in JOANN by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 16,617 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in JOANN by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 28,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in JOANN by 2,168.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 42,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

