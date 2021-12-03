Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Has $10.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 7.7% of Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $10,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $181.89 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $155.11 and a 12 month high of $200.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.80.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

