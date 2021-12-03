Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Valueworks LLC

Valueworks LLC reduced its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,384 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Star Bulk Carriers comprises approximately 3.7% of Valueworks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Valueworks LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $8,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 194.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,223,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $234,640,000 after buying an additional 6,749,050 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 353.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,384,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,735,000 after buying an additional 1,859,585 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 7,948.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,609,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after buying an additional 1,589,716 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth about $28,359,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 503.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 922,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,182,000 after acquiring an additional 769,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $21.23 on Friday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.70%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

