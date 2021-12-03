PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $27,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 17,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in PayPal by 27.9% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 15.5% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.4% during the third quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 2,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 11.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $187.15 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.15 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.71 and its 200 day moving average is $262.83. The company has a market cap of $219.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

