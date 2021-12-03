Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 24,772 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,346,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,772 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.47% of FS KKR Capital worth $29,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 124.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 36,717 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $3,384,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $1,336,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 62.0% during the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.04. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.72%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.46%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

