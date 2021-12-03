American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.340-$1.380 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AMH stock opened at $40.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.02. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.43 and a 12-month high of $42.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 116.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.28.

In other news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre purchased 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 636,134 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $34,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

