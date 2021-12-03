Thalassa (LON:THAL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $64.18

Thalassa Holdings Limited (LON:THAL) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.18 ($0.84) and traded as low as GBX 64 ($0.84). Thalassa shares last traded at GBX 64 ($0.84), with a volume of 1,025 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 62.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 64.17. The stock has a market cap of £5.20 million and a P/E ratio of -9.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27.

Thalassa Company Profile (LON:THAL)

Thalassa Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides software services. It offers client life cycle management systems. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

