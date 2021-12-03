Insider Buying: Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) CEO Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) CEO Thomas E. Capasse purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $491,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Ready Capital Co. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.08.
Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 1,587.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ready Capital Company Profile
Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.
