Insider Buying: Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) CEO Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) CEO Thomas E. Capasse purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $491,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Ready Capital Co. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.69%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 1,587.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

