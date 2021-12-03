Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $382.76

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 382.76 ($5.00) and traded as low as GBX 360.50 ($4.71). Irish Continental Group shares last traded at GBX 360.50 ($4.71), with a volume of 1,200 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 379.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 382.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £685.72 million and a PE ratio of -39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.31.

Irish Continental Group Company Profile (LON:ICGC)

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a shipping, transport, and leisure company. It operates in two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment engages in the provision of passenger and roll on roll off freight shipping, and container lift on lift off freight services on routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe.

