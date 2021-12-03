Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CEO Thomas J. Leonard Sells 30,000 Shares

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $619,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AGTI stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Agiliti, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter worth $19,136,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter worth $8,267,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter worth $296,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at $42,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

