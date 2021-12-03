Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.58

Shares of Berkeley Energia Limited (LON:BKY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.58 ($0.27) and traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.12). Berkeley Energia shares last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13), with a volume of 288,700 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £23.31 million and a P/E ratio of -0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,657.10.

Berkeley Energia Company Profile (LON:BKY)

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Spain. It primarily holds interest in the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015.

