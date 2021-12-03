Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EBS shares. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

In other news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $112,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 100.0% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter worth $71,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 63.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EBS opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.39. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $127.20. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.