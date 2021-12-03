Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.38.

CPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

CPE opened at $47.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $65.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 3.06.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. The business had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $64,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $177,696 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

