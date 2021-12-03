MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.33.

Several research firms recently commented on MSM. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 21.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 66,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 57.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 280.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM opened at $80.45 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $77.47 and a one year high of $96.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 77.52%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

