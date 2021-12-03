Poseidon Network Price Hits $0.0165 on Major Exchanges (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 3rd. In the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. Poseidon Network has a market cap of $36.39 million and approximately $124,183.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poseidon Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002573 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00061701 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000106 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Network Profile

Poseidon Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken . Poseidon Network’s official website is poseidon.network . Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Poseidon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poseidon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poseidon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

