Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Get Enfusion alerts:

Shares of ENFN stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. Enfusion has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $23.21.

In other Enfusion news, Director Roy Luo bought 1,261,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $21,447,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $10,294,527.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

About Enfusion

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.