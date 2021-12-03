Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,786 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.47% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,138,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,681,000 after acquiring an additional 73,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 571,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after acquiring an additional 22,918 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 398,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HVT opened at $30.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.68. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $52.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $260.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.20 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 33.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

