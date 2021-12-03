DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 85.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPW. Royal Bank of Canada raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.