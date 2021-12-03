Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,549 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.13.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $235.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.64.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

