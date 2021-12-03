Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Science Applications International worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 19.4% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 104.9% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 205,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,584,000 after buying an additional 105,216 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 217,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,598,000 after buying an additional 15,710 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,813,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 12.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,352,000 after buying an additional 91,475 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAIC stock opened at $85.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.89. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.72.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair downgraded Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.20.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

