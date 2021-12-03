Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.2% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 323.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 116,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 89,034 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 111,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.6% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 42,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $70.18 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.24 and a 200 day moving average of $77.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,322. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.43.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

