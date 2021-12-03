AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) CEO Stephen P. Griggs Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 50,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $971,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.76. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $653.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AHCO. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist cut their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the third quarter worth about $53,567,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the third quarter worth about $23,370,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 31.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,074,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,884,000 after acquiring an additional 977,601 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 2,720.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,319,000 after acquiring an additional 926,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 3,500.9% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 868,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,811,000 after acquiring an additional 844,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

