Short Interest in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Expands By 30.2%

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the October 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Connect Biopharma by 133.7% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,991,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,795 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Connect Biopharma by 23.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,925,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,672,000 after purchasing an additional 740,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Connect Biopharma by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,458,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Connect Biopharma by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 403,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after buying an additional 12,120 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $4,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Connect Biopharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Connect Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Connect Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTB opened at $4.45 on Friday. Connect Biopharma has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $29.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.