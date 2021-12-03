Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the October 31st total of 6,390,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cinedigm by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 806,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 109,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 7.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,079,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after buying an additional 346,485 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 144.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CIDM opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a market cap of $244.82 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.49. Cinedigm has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.95.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.02 million during the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative return on equity of 61.99% and a negative net margin of 26.35%.

About Cinedigm

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movie, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the segments; Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG).

