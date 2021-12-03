Templeton Global Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:GIM)

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Templeton Global Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 23.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:GIM opened at $5.35 on Friday. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $5.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 148,966 shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $820,802.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders bought a total of 389,821 shares of company stock worth $2,145,436 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,494,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,505 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.11% of Templeton Global Income Fund worth $8,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 43.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

