Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 72.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,231 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth $2,534,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 21.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth $1,520,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 166,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Hazelview Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 7.0% in the third quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 802,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,134,000 after purchasing an additional 52,195 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $41.34 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.11%.

A number of research firms have commented on INVH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.82.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

