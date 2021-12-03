Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 10,444.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 177.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 140.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.20.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $118.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.71. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $88.20 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.16%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $1,504,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,174,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,310 shares of company stock worth $3,179,405. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

