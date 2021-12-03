Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 605 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco raised its position in Sempra Energy by 7.9% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 43,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 53.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Sempra Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,394,000 after purchasing an additional 65,771 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.71.

SRE opened at $122.39 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.21 and a 200 day moving average of $131.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.