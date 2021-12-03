NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCI. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.19.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $76.66 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $44.91 and a twelve month high of $81.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.95 and its 200 day moving average is $71.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

