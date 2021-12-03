ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.90. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a twelve month low of $22.76 and a twelve month high of $32.80.

Get ChoiceOne Financial Services alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COFS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits; safe deposit services; and automated transaction machine services.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.