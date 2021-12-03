Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

Territorial Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 15.0% over the last three years. Territorial Bancorp has a payout ratio of 53.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Territorial Bancorp to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $26.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.52. Territorial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $30.04. The firm has a market cap of $245.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Territorial Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

