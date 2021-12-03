PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by 16.5% over the last three years.

PMX opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average is $12.61. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

