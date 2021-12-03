Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock Position Increased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 614.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,898 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 341.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.19. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 81.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FOLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 27,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $332,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,538 shares of company stock worth $1,615,744. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

