NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 2,949 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 636.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,412 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 64.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 279.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 37.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Best Buy by 359.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter worth $49,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $103.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.