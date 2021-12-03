NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIOO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,640,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,291,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,658,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period.

Shares of VIOO stock opened at $205.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.16. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $159.82 and a 52 week high of $223.78.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.