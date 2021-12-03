Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.14 Million Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in KeyCorp by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in KeyCorp by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 103,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 42,394 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 213,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 94,564 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its position in KeyCorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 558,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in KeyCorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,580,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,170,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY opened at $22.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $24.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.47%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.41.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $220,526.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,344 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.