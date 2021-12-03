Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VPU. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,290,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $146.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.86. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $152.65.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

