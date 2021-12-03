NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 3,057 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 25.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter worth $90,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter worth $92,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter worth $114,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQC. Bank of America cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.44 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average is $26.55.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 million. Equity Commonwealth had a negative net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. Equity Commonwealth’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

