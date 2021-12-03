NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 525 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 208.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Conagra Brands by 1,439.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average is $34.26. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.40%.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

