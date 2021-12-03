Newton One Investments LLC Has $4.78 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Newton One Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 3.6% of Newton One Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,850.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,450,000 after acquiring an additional 232,156 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $111.70 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.03.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

