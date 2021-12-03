Belvedere Trading LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Belvedere Trading LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 83.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140,275 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Belvedere Trading LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,415,270,000 after buying an additional 1,797,659 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,275,000 after buying an additional 794,796 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after buying an additional 783,284 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,399,000 after buying an additional 775,155 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,164,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $77.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

