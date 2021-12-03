Redwood Investments LLC Sells 1,569 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Redwood Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,786,000. Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $648.57.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,800 shares of company stock worth $3,673,457 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $629.58 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $633.86 and a 200-day moving average of $589.44. The stock has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 76.31 and a beta of 0.95.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 50.42%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

