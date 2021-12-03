Rupee (RUP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $39.00

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 29.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Rupee has a market cap of $88,023.07 and approximately $39.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rupee has traded up 31.4% against the US dollar. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rupee alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00038434 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000044 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.